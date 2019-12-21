Erika Sawajiri’s ex-boyfriend released after indictment for possession of Ecstasy

TOKYO (TR) – The former boyfriend of popular actress Erika Sawajiri was released on bail on Tuesday after he was indicted over the alleged possession of the illegal drug Ecstasy, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 17).

A camera for the network filmed Naoki Yokokawa, a 38-year-old fashion designer, after his release by the Tokyo District Court. He did not respond to questions from reporters.

On the morning of November 16, officers entered Sawajiri’s residence in Meguro Ward and found two white capsules containing a powder inside an accessory case near the entrance.

Sawajiri, 33, and Yokokawa have been indicted for jointly possessing 0.19 grams of MDMA, which is also known as Ecstasy. Sawajiri has been also accused of possessing 0.6 grams of a liquid containing LSD and a slip of paper laced with LSD.

On December 6, the Tokyo District Court granted the release of Sawajiri after she posted bail of 5 million yen.

After her arrest on November 16, Sawajiri told police that she had used the illegal drug, as well as cocaine, marijuana and LSD.