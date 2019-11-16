Erika Sawajiri visited Shibuya club before Ecstasy bust

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested popular actress Erika Sawajiri for the alleged possession of Ecstasy after she returned home from a club, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 16).

At around 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, officers entered the residence of Sawajiri, 33, in Meguro Ward and found two white capsules containing a powder inside an accessory case near the entrance.

An analysis of the contents of one of the capsules gave a positive result for MDMA, which is also known as Ecstasy.

Sawajiri was later accused of violating the Narcotics Control Law for possessing 0.09 grams of MDMA. “There is no question that it is mine,” she said in admitting to the allegations.

Police had previously launched a special investigation. The search took place after Sawajiri returned home from a visit a club in Shibuya Ward, a reported covering the police beat tells Shukan Bunshun Digital.

In addition to the two capsules, police seized a mobile telephone from the residence.

In 2004, Sawajiri took Newcomer of the Year at the Japan Academy Prize awards for her role in “Pacchigi!” She has subsequently appeared in a number of films, including “Shinjuku Swan” and “Helter Skelter.”

In 2007, Sawajiri was the focus of controversy after she gave gruff responses — including simply saying “betsuni” (nothing special) — to the questions of reporters at a press conference for the film “Closed Note.”