Employee at equipment firm used embezzled funds at hostess clubs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an employee at an electrical equipment firm who is suspected of using embezzled funds to pay for adult entertainment, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 7).

On about 10 occasions over a two-year period starting in 2013, Keiichi Nakajima, 49, allegedly transferred a total of 143 million yen from a company bank account to his own.

During questioning, Nakajima admitted to the allegations, police said.

At the time, Nakajima, a resident of Funabashi City, Chiba Prefecture, was the head of accounting at the company, which is based in Tokyo’s Sumida Ward.

The matter emerged during a tax inquiry in October of 2017. Nakajima was dismissed the following month. All told, the suspect is believed to have used similar means to embezzle a total of 250 million yen.

Of that figure, about 200 million yen is believed to have been spent at hostess clubs (kyabakura), police said.