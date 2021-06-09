Elite keirin racer not prosecuted over alleged sexual assault

SAITAMA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a top bicycle racer over the alleged sexual assault of a female acquaintance in Kawaguchi City, reports Fuji News Network (May 26).

Early on May 24, Keita Ebine, 43, was alleged to have fondled the body of the woman, aged in her 20s, inside a bar.

The Kawaguchi Police Station did not reveal whether Ebine or the second suspect admit to allegations of indecent assault.

On Monday, prosecutors with the Saitama District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Ebine. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

At around 9:00 p.m. the day before the incident, Ebine started drinking with the woman and others at the bar, which was not officially open.

The bar is managed by the suspect’s acquaintance, 42-year-old Yosuke Kikuchi, who was also arrested. However, Kikuchi was also not prosecuted.

On the keirin racing circuit, Ebine is ranked S1, the second-highest level. Prior to drinking with the group on May 23, he finished sixth in a race held in Maebashi City, Gunma Prefecture.