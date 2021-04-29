Elderly woman in Sendai accused of fatally bashing husband with whiskey bottle

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police have arrested an elderly woman over the alleged fatal bashing of her husband with a whiskey bottle, reports Nippon News Network (April 28).

Between Monday night and around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Eiko Hosokawa, 80, is alleged to have repeatedly beat her husband, 89-year-old Shingo, in the face and head in their residence in Sendai City.

Upon her arrest, Hosokawa denied the allegations. “I absolutely did not do it,” she said.

While being transported to a hospital, Shingo said, “My wife did it.” He later died due to hemorrhagic shock, police said.

Hosokawa was sent to prosecutors on suspicion of manslaughter on Wednesday.