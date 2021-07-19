Elderly woman found bludgeoned to death in Matsushima

MIYAGI (TR) – An elderly woman was found bludgeoned to death at her residence in the town of Matsushima last week, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (July 19).

According to police, the results of an autopsy conducted on the body of Kaneko Ono, 85, revealed that she died due to a head injury caused by being repeatedly struck by a blunt object.

At around 4:20 p.m. on July 16, a police officer seeking to confirm the safety of Ono found her collapsed and bleeding from her head at the entrance of her residence.

Ono lived alone. An acquaintance who worked with Ono at a hotel at some point in the past told the Yomiuri Shimbun (July 19) that she was burglarized twice about 25 years ago. She then, she ensured that her front door was always locked.

As of Monday, police had not found the murder weapon. The case is being treated as murder.