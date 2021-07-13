Elderly woman arrested after corpse found in Adachi residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested an elderly woman after a corpse was found in her former residence in Adachi Ward on Monday, reports NHK (July 13).

At just past 1:00 p.m., police received a call from an employee at a management agency for the apartment in the Shimane about “bones wrapped by futon inside a closet.”

Police later accused Masae Suzuki, 81, of abandoning a corpse. “I couldn’t pay the funeral fee because I have no money,” she told police.

Suzuki moved from the apartment to another unit in the Umeda area of the ward in March.

Police believe the body is that of her former husband, aged in his 70s. Though they divorced decades ago, they shared the Shimane residence.

The former husband is believed to have died about six months ago. Police are now working to confirm that the body is in fact his.