Elderly man turns tables on would be fraudster

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 20-year-old man over the attempted swindle of an elderly man whose quick thinking led to the apprehension, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 10).

On Wednesday, Itsuki Masuzawa arrived at the residence of the man, 73, in Taito Ward to collect 3 million yen in cash. However, officers apprehended him on suspicion of fraud.

Prior to the incident, the man received a telephone call from a person claiming to be his son who falsely claimed that he needed money to cover an embezzlement at his company.

Noting that the person on the line was not his son, the man tipped off police.

Masuzawa, who has been accused of fraud, admits to the allegations. “I was offered a job via a telephone call from a person I did not know,” the suspect was quoted by the Asakusa Police Station.