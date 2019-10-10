Elderly man not prosecuted for exposing self in Itabashi

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of an elderly man for allegedly exposing himself in Itabashi Ward last month, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 28).

At around 2:00 p.m. on September 26, Eiji Kajiwara allegedly dropped his pants to reveal his genital area to a woman passing him by on a street.

On Wednesday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Kajiwara. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

According to the woman’s version of the events, Kajiwara looked at her and then exposed himself.

However, Kajiwara, who was accused of indecent exposure, denied the allegations. “I just wanted to take a pee,” the suspect was quoted by police.