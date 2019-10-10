 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Elderly man not prosecuted for exposing self in Itabashi

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 10, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of an elderly man for allegedly exposing himself in Itabashi Ward last month, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 28).

At around 2:00 p.m. on September 26, Eiji Kajiwara allegedly dropped his pants to reveal his genital area to a woman passing him by on a street.

On Wednesday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Kajiwara. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Eiji Kajiwara (Twitter)

According to the woman’s version of the events, Kajiwara looked at her and then exposed himself.

However, Kajiwara, who was accused of indecent exposure, denied the allegations. “I just wanted to take a pee,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »