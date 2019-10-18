Elderly man not prosecuted for breaking into woman’s residence

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of an 81-year-old man for allegedly breaking into the residence of a woman in Katsushika Ward earlier this year and stealing nearly 800,000 yen, reports TBS News (Sept. 27).

In July, Hiromi Ito allegedly trespassed into the residence, located in the Nishishinkoiwa area, of the woman, aged in her 30s, and stole 780,000 yen in cash from a desk in the living room.

“I entered the premises, but I did not steal any cash,” Ito was quoted by police in denying the allegations upon his arrest in September.

On Thursday, prosecutors at the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Ito. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

According to police, Ito had done some maintenance work for the woman on two occasions in the past. When he entered, the front door was unlocked.

Ito surfaced as a person of interest in the case for police after an examination of security camera footage.