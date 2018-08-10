Elderly man nabbed in Maebashi stabbing accused in second case

GUNMA (TR) – An elderly man arrested following a stabbing incident at a supermarket in Maebashi City that left two persons injured last month has been accused in a separate case in the same city, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 8).

In the latest case, Toshiaki Izumiya, 75, used a knife to stab the male assistant manager (33) of supermarket Beisia in the chest and a female part-time employee (44) in the back on July 10 at around noon. Neither person sustained injuries considered life-threatening, police said at the time.

Officers arriving at the scene arrested Izumiya on suspicion of attempted murder. “I had a grudge against Beisia,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations. Hehad previously been arrested for shoplifting at the supermarket.

During the investigation, the suspect hinted at involvement in a second incident that took place on June 11. At around 8 p.m., Izumiya threatened the 63-year-old manager of a video rental shop with a knife. After demanding money, he stabbed the manager in the abdomen and face.

Izumiya fled after swiping 1,400 yen in cash and a mobile telephone. The manager suffered serious injuries that required eight weeks to heal, police said.

“I stabbed him to kill him, but I didn’t take any money,” Izumiya was quoted in partially denying the allegations. “He dumped some electronics I handed over to him.”

Izumiya was a regular customer of the rental shop, police said.