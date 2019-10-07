Elderly man found strangled to death in Sapporo residence

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police last week launched a murder investigation after an elderly man was found strangled to death inside his residence in Sapporo City, reports Jiji Press (Oct. 3).

At around 12:10 a.m. on October 3, Yoshihiko Abe, 76, was found collapsed inside a walk-in closet of the residence, located in the Shinkotonicho area of Kita Ward, by his son and grandson.

Abe was later confirmed dead. An examination the body revealed a wound to the forehead and markings around the neck consistent with strangulation. He his believed to have died around October 1.

Later that day, the Kita Police Station said that the results of an autopsy indicated that he died due to suffocation from pressure to the neck.

Abe was the representative director of a company that manages convenience stores. With his wife currently hospitalized, he was living alone, police said.

The son and grandson visited the residence after Abe failed to carry out food-related duties over a several-day period.