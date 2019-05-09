Elderly man ‘dissatisfied with pension system’ vandalizes front of communications ministry

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Wednesday arrested an elderly man for allegedly vandalizing the outside of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications in Chiyoda Ward, reports Jiji Press (May 8).

At around 4:10 p.m., the man, aged in his 70s and living in Osaka Prefecture, spread what is believed to be orange paint on a column with kanji characters for the ministry.

The man, who has been accused of causing property damage, admits to the allegations. “I am dissatisfied with the pension system,” the Kojimachi Police Station.

After the incident, the man entered the ministry and informed a guard that he sprayed the paint outside. Officers arriving at the scene later arrested the suspect.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.