Elderly man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Saitama

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police arrested an elderly man after the alleged molestation of a woman in Saitama City on Saturday, reports TBS News (July 13).

At around 9:10 a.m., Yuichi Sato is alleged to have come up behind the woman, aged in her 20s, as she went to work on a road near JR Omiya Station. He then allegedly fondled her body.

Sato, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “Since she was my type, I got turned on and touched her,” the suspect was quoted by police.

After the incident, the woman tipped off police. Officers arriving at the scene then apprehended Sato.