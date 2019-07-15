 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Elderly man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Saitama

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 15, 2019

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police arrested an elderly man after the alleged molestation of a woman in Saitama City on Saturday, reports TBS News (July 13).

At around 9:10 a.m., Yuichi Sato is alleged to have come up behind the woman, aged in her 20s, as she went to work on a road near JR Omiya Station. He then allegedly fondled her body.

Sato, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “Since she was my type, I got turned on and touched her,” the suspect was quoted by police.

After the incident, the woman tipped off police. Officers arriving at the scene then apprehended Sato.

Tokyo Reporter Staff
