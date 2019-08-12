Ehime: Patient stabs 3 nurses at hospital

EHIME (TR) – Ehime Prefectural Police arrested a male patient at a hospital in Shikokuchuo City after he allegedly stabbed three male nurses and one officer last week, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Aug. 9).

At around 5:50 p.m. on August 9, the patient, 45, allegedly stabbed one of the nurses in the abdomen at the Matsukaze Hospital, located in the Doicho Irino area, before breaking a window and fleeing.

He then slashed the other two nurses after they pursued him. About 20 minutes later, he stabbed the police officer, 41, in the left arm on a road about 2 kilometers from the facility.

All of the victims suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening. After he was apprehended, the perpetrator was accused of inflicting injury and interfering with the duties of a public servant, police said.

According to its web site, the hospital dedicates 200 of its roughly 250 beds to patients receiving psychiatric care.