Ehime: Man accused of murdering brother in law

EHIME (TR) – Ehime Prefectural Police have arrested a 69-year-old man over the alleged killing of his brother in law inside their residence in Imabari City on Sunday, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 17).

On Sunday morning, Mitsuo Asakawa, of no known occupation, is alleged to have used something like a knife to repeatedly slash the throat and head of his brother, 67-year-old Katsumi, at the residence, located in the Ishiicho area.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder on Monday, Mitsuo admitted to the allegations, the Imabari Police Station said.

According to police, Mitsuo is the husband of Katsumi’s deceased sister. The suspect shared the residence with his brother in law.

At around 9:30 a..m. on Sunday, an acquaintance visiting the residence

alerted police after finding Katsumi collapsed face-up atop a futon inside a bedroom. He was later confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

Bloodstained machete

Upon the arrival of police, Mitsuo was found collapsed on the floor of the shower with a bloodstained machete nearby.

Mitsuo was transported to a hospital with unspecified injuries. Police arrested him after questioning him on a voluntary basis on Monday morning.

The results of an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday will be used to determine the cause of death. Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.