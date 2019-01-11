Ehime: Man, 24, arrested after parents found fatally stabbed in residence

EHIME (TR) – Ehime Prefectural Police have arrested a 24-year-old man after both of his parents were found fatally stabbed at their residence in Niihama City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Jan. 10).

At around 8:00 a.m., officers working off a tip entered the residence, located in the Takagicho area, and found Katsuhiro Takahira, a 55-year-old company employee, and his wife, 54-year-old Yoko, collapsed and bleeding from stab wounds inside.

According to the Niihama Police Station, Katsuhiro was on the second floor. Meanwhile, his wife was on the floor below. They were confirmed dead at the scene. A blood-stained knife was retrieved from inside.

Police later arrested the couple’s son, Tsuyoshi Ito, a company employee, on suspicion of murder over the killing of his father. During questioning, he said that he stabbed both of his parents.

Ito shared the residence with his parents. On Wednesday, Katsuhiro failed to show up for work. Officers arrived at the residence after his boss contacted police.

Upon the arrival of police Ito was not present. However, he was later located at an unspecified location in nearby Saijo City.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.