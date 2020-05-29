 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ehime: Elderly man found murdered in storage room

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 29, 2020

EHIME (TR) – Ehime Prefectural Police have launched a murder investigation after the discovery of the corpse of an elderly man at his residence in Imabari City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 28).

At around 12:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Matsumi Yoshii, 73, was found collapsed on the floor of a storage room on the property by his son.

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence confirmed Yoshii, whose abdomen had been slashed open, dead at the scene. A potential murder weapon was not found near the body, the Inabari Police Station said.

The corpse of Matsumi Yoshii was found in a storage room on his property in Imabari City on Wednesday (Twitter)

The following day, police said that the results of an autopsy revealed that Yoshii died as a result of loss of blood.

According to police, Yoshii shared the residence with his son and a grandchild. Yoshii was last seen at dinner on Tuesday night.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »