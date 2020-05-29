Ehime: Elderly man found murdered in storage room

EHIME (TR) – Ehime Prefectural Police have launched a murder investigation after the discovery of the corpse of an elderly man at his residence in Imabari City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 28).

At around 12:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Matsumi Yoshii, 73, was found collapsed on the floor of a storage room on the property by his son.

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence confirmed Yoshii, whose abdomen had been slashed open, dead at the scene. A potential murder weapon was not found near the body, the Inabari Police Station said.

The following day, police said that the results of an autopsy revealed that Yoshii died as a result of loss of blood.

According to police, Yoshii shared the residence with his son and a grandchild. Yoshii was last seen at dinner on Tuesday night.