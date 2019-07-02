Ehime: Board of education reveals theft of girl’s underwear

EHIME (TR) – The Niihama City Board of Education announced on Tuesday that dozens of pairs of underwear belonging to middle school girls have been stolen over the past month, reports TV Asahi (July 2).

According to the board, 43 undergarments belonging to 16 girls, all first-year students, have been stolen from a bathing area at a group lodging facility in nearby Kochi Prefecture since June 16.

A meeting has been held to inform guardians about the matter.

The board is planning to refer the matter to the Niihama Police Station.