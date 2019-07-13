 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Egyptian national suspected of molesting woman in Nerima

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 13, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Egyptian national over the alleged molestation of a woman in Nerima Ward last month, reports TBS News (July 12).

At around 12:30 a.m. on June 28, the suspect, a 40-year-old company employee, approached the woman, aged in her 20s, as she commute4d home on a road in the Toyota Makita area.

“Give me a hug,” he reportedly said after bringing her to the front of an elevator inside an apartment building. He then allegedly thrust his genital area onto her during an embrace.

Egyptian national
An Egyptian national has been accused of molesting a woman in Nerima Ward last month (Twitter)

The suspect, who has been accused of indecent assault, denies the allegations. “I did not do such a thing,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the suspect used a motorcycle to patrol the area prior to the incident. He became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage shot at the building.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »