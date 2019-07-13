Egyptian national suspected of molesting woman in Nerima

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Egyptian national over the alleged molestation of a woman in Nerima Ward last month, reports TBS News (July 12).

At around 12:30 a.m. on June 28, the suspect, a 40-year-old company employee, approached the woman, aged in her 20s, as she commute4d home on a road in the Toyota Makita area.

“Give me a hug,” he reportedly said after bringing her to the front of an elevator inside an apartment building. He then allegedly thrust his genital area onto her during an embrace.

The suspect, who has been accused of indecent assault, denies the allegations. “I did not do such a thing,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the suspect used a motorcycle to patrol the area prior to the incident. He became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage shot at the building.