Education ministry career bureaucrat re-arrested for use of stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – A male career bureaucrat for the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology in custody for possessing stimulant drugs has been further accused of using the banned substance, law enforcement has revealed, reports TBS News (June 18).

On May 28, the Kanto Narcotics Control Department entered the residence of Mitsuhiro Fukuzawa, a 44-year-old adviser in an education division, in Shinjuku Ward and discovered 0.5 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, and about 1 gram of marijuana.

Investigators later searched the desk of Fukuzawa at the ministry and discovered what was later confirmed to be 0.73 grams of stimulant drugs in a bag and syringes.

In the latest development, an analysis of the urine of Fukuzawa gave a positive result for stimulant drugs.

Upon his arrest in May over the alleged possession of stimulant drugs and marijuana, Fukuzawa admitted to the allegations. Regarding the latest allegations, he has also admitted to the charges.

Syringes and a metal pipe were also retrieved from the suspect’s residence, the department said previously.