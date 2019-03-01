DVDs not dead: Tokyo cops seize 30,000 illegal porn discs from Kabukicho shop

TOKYO (TR) – The DVD as a medium is not dead — at least not in Kabukicho.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted an operation that sold illegal pornographic DVDs from a shop in the red-light district of Shinjuku Ward, reports TBS News (Feb. 28).

Police have accused Taisei Kamata, the 27-year-old manager, Tetsuya Hirata, and two others of possessing with intent to sell about 29,000 adult video DVDs in which genitalia is not censored, rendering them obscene.

Kamata and one other suspect admit to the allegations. Meanwhile, Hirata and the fourth suspect deny the charges, police said.

According to police, the DVDs were kept in an apartment in Kabukicho that served as a warehouse. The shop was located in another location in the red-light district.

The shop did not contain a signboard. After a customer, likely solicited off the street, placed an order, the requested DVDs were pulled by Hirata from the warehouse and delivered to a trashcan in front of the shop.

The operation accumulated about 10 million yen in sales each month, police said.