Drunken man drowns after acquaintance shoves him into Dotonbori

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested three persons over the drowning of a drunken man in the Dotonbori canal of Osaka City, a crime that began with one of the suspects shoving him into the water, reports NHK (July 14).

At around 10:30 p.m. on July 11, Takahiro Izumiya, the 33-year-old manager of a fuzoku (commercial sex) parlor, allegedly pushed Shoma Miyoshi, 23, into the canal in the Minami entertainment district. He was later found to have drowned, according to police.

An examination of security camera footage showed a person believed to be Izumiya shoving the victim into the water. Izumiya, who has been accused of murder, denies the allegations. “In a drunken prank, I gave him a shove to coax him to jump,” the suspect was quoted.

Police also accused a 21-year-old female employee at Izumiya’s parlor and a male beautician of manslaughter for not assisting the victim after he went into the water. They both admit to the allegations.

The suspects were acquainted with Miyoshi. After the incident, they said that he jumped of his own accord. However, the female employee and the beautician later said that Izumiya asked them to lie.