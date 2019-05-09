Drunk woman accused of injuring elderly man while stealing bag

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 42-year-old woman who while intoxicated allegedly injured an elderly man while stealing his bag in Machida City, reports Fuji News Network (May 9).

On the night of May 7, Atsuko Maeda, a part-time employee, removed the hat of the man, 85, as he returned home on a road near Machida Station. She then snatched his shoulder bag, causing him to tumble to the pavement.

The man suffered injuries to his head, according to police

Maeda, who has been accused of robbery resulting in injury, denies the allegations. “Since I was drunk, I do not clearly recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

After the incident, police were alerted to the scene. Officers found the victim collapsed and bleeding him his head. Maeda was later found near the crime scene.

Prior to the incident, Maeda drank a large amount of alcohol at a nearby izakaya restaurant with an acquaintance, police said.