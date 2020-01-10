Drunk taxi driver accused of dodging other cabbie’s ‘too high’ fare

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Thursday arrested a taxi driver for allegedly dodging the fare of another cabbie, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 9).

At around 12:25 a.m., Kenji Imamura, 68, allegedly grabbed the arm of the cabbie, 66, upon the cab’s arrival in the Kaga area of Itabashi Ward. “The fare is too high,” Imamura reportedly said.

He then dodged the fare of 6,740 yen by punching the cabbie.

The cabbie was not hurt in the incident, police said.

“I was going to pay, and I didn’t touch the driver,” the suspect was quoted by the Itabashi Police Station in denying the allegations.

At the time of the incident, Imamura was intoxicated. He entered the cab in Minato Ward.