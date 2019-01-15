Drunk Nepalse nationals dropped bicycle onto railway tracks

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two male Nepalese nationals who while intoxicated dropped a bicycle into the path of train in Itabashi Ward last month, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 15).

In the early morning hours of December 20, Kamal Basnet, 21, and the other suspect, 22, allegedly left the bicycle on the track bed of the Tobu Tojo Line.

Later, the first train of the day struck bicycle, causing the line to be delayed for 11 minutes, according to the Itabashi Police Station.

Basnet and the other suspect have been accused of causing danger to a moving train. They both admit to the allegations, telling police that they had been drinking and knew it was a dangerous thing to do.

The suspects, both of whom are students at a technical school, live near the scene of the crime. They first stole the bicycle before leaving it on the tracks, police said.