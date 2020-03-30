Drunk man shouting ‘corona, corona’ arrested at Bic Camera in Nagoya

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 42-year-old intoxicated man after he claimed to be infected with the novel coronavirus at an electronics store in Nagoya, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 30).

At just past 11:00 a.m., Shoji Kishino, a company worker, allegedly shouted “I am [infected with] corona, I am [infected with] corona” at a male employee of retailer Bic Camera, located near JR Nagoya Station in Nakamura Ward.

Since the store halted operations momentarily due to confusion, officers in protective suits arriving at the scene accused Kishino of disruption of business.

“I would like to a speak to a lawyer,” the suspect told police.

According to police, Kishino showed no signs of a fever. However, it is believed that he had been drinking.

COVID-19

The spread of the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, continues in Japan. According to data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the number of coronavirus infections rose by 169 on Sunday to 2,605.

Of that figure, 712 cases are from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which until recently was docked at Yokohama Port.

Also, NHK (Mar. 30) reports that comedian Ken Shimura died on Sunday after contracting the coronavirus.