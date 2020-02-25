Drunk man attempting to flee illicit filming accusation bites cop after tumbling onto Shinkansen tracks

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police arrested an intoxicated man who allegedly bit an officer at a Shinkansen station on Sunday while attempting to flee an illicit filming accusation, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 24).

At around 11:30 p.m., police were alerted to JR Kokura Station in Kitakyushu City about a “groping incident” inside a Shinkansen train originating in Hakata City.

The officer arriving at the scene confronted Yusuke Onaka, a 35-year-old company employee, on the platform. After the officer and Onaka got into a tussle, the pair tumbled on to the platform.

Onaka then allegedly bit the officer in his left thigh. The officer later arrested Onaka on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a

public servant.

Onaka, who had been drinking prior to the incident, admitted to the allegations, police said.

Police are now investigating whether to further accuse Onaka of taking tosatsu, or voyeur, footage inside the train.