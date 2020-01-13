 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Drunk man assaults convenience store employee after theft of whiskey bottle

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 13, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested a 55-year-old intoxicated man who assaulted an employee at a convenience store in Taito after the alleged theft of a bottle of whiskey, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 10).

At just past 11:00 a.m. on January 8, Yoshio Tsuburaya allegedly stole the bottle from a convenience store. When confronted by a male staff member, 32, Tsuburayra kicked him in the abdomen.

After fleeing the store, Tsuburaya flung the bottle — valued at around 500 yen — at a footpath upon the arrival of officers.

Yoshio Tsuburaya (Twitter)

“Since I have been drinking since morning, having had 5 bottles already, I do not recall [the matter], but I am sorry,” the suspect told police in admitting to the allegations.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »