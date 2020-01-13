Drunk man assaults convenience store employee after theft of whiskey bottle

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested a 55-year-old intoxicated man who assaulted an employee at a convenience store in Taito after the alleged theft of a bottle of whiskey, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 10).

At just past 11:00 a.m. on January 8, Yoshio Tsuburaya allegedly stole the bottle from a convenience store. When confronted by a male staff member, 32, Tsuburayra kicked him in the abdomen.

After fleeing the store, Tsuburaya flung the bottle — valued at around 500 yen — at a footpath upon the arrival of officers.

“Since I have been drinking since morning, having had 5 bottles already, I do not recall [the matter], but I am sorry,” the suspect told police in admitting to the allegations.