Drunk fireman accused of punching restaurant employee in Chinatown

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 30-year-old male firefighter over the alleged assault of a male restaurant employee in Yokohama City’s Chinatown district, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 23).

At around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, Koji Ishida, stationed in Tokyo, entered the restaurant and stood in the doorway. After the employee, a 24-year-old Chinese national, asked him what he was doing, the suspect punched him in the face and head.

Ishida, who has been accused of assault, denies the allegations. “I did not exert violence,” the suspect was quoted by the Kagacho Police Station.

At the time of the incident, Isahida was intoxicated. After the assault, the employee alerted police.

“After confirming the details of the case, the matter will be dealt with strictly,” said Kiyomi Hasegawa, a representative in the public relations division of the Tokyo Fire Department.