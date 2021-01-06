Driver arrested for hitting and killing 9-year-old boy at Setagaya intersection

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 45-year-old male driver for hitting and killing a 9-year-old boy at an intersection in Setagaya Ward, reports Jiji Press (Jan. 5).

At around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, the vehicle driven by Keita Wasan struck the boy, who was pushing his 2-year-old brother in a stroller, at a crosswalk in the Kamiyoga area.

The boy, who suffered severe injuries to the head, was confirmed dead at a hospital the following day. His brother was unharmed, the Seijo Police Station said.

The accident occurred as the boy, a fourth-year elementary school student, was pushing the stroller across the crosswalk after the signal turned green. Wasan then made a left turn, striking the boy.

Wasan lives in Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture. Upon his arrest on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death or injury, the suspect admitted to the allegations. “I thought there were no pedestrians,” the suspect was quoted by police.

In addition to his younger brother, the boy was with another brother (8) and his mother (38). They were also unharmed.