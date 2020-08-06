Domestic violence complaints preceded man, 67, strangling wife in Itami

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 67-year-old man for allegedly strangling his wife at their residence in Itami City, an incident that was preceded by complaints of domestic violence, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 6).

At around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Keiji Takeda, of no known occupation, allegedly used a rope to strangle his wife, 49, inside a room on the first floor of the residence, located in the Kitano area.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder, Takeda admitted to the allegations, the Itami Police Station.

After the incident, Takeda telephoned a cousin of his wife to confess to the crime. The cousin then alerted police.

Officers arriving at the scene found the wife lying face-up atop a futon. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

NHK (Aug. 6) reported that both Takeda and his wife had lodged reports with police claiming domestic violence by the other party on several occasions in the past.