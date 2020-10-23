Dog bites dog, man punches man

FUKUOKA (TR) – For two pet owners, it was certainly a dog day morning.

Fukuoka Prefectural Police earlier this week arrested an elderly man for allegedly punching another man after their dogs got into a fight in the town of Sue, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 20).

At around 6:10 a.m. on October 19, Kazuki Noda, 81, is alleged to have punched the second man, a 43-year-old company employee, around 10 times in the face.

The second man suffered a broken front tooth, the Kasuya Police Station said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of inflicting injury, Noda admitted to the allegations, according to police.

Bit on the buttocks

Prior to the incident, Noda, a resident of Sue, was walking his Akita dog. Meanwhile, the second man, also a local resident, was out with a Corgi.

After the Akita bit the Corgi on the buttocks, the owners got into a dispute. The second man tried to punch Noda. However, he missed after becoming entangled in his dog’s leash.

Noda retaliated, punching the second man some 10 times in the face while he was still wrapped in the leash. The second man then called police.

Officers arriving at the scene apprehended Noda, who was not hurt in the incident.

Dismissed from the Akita Dog Preservation Society

Police are continuing the investigation with an eye on possibly accusing the second man of assault, according to the Mainichi Shimbun (Oct. 21)

During questioning, Noda told police that he serves as the head of the Kyushu branch of the Akita Dog Preservation Society, a position he has held since 2018.

On Tuesday, the society dismissed Noda from his post. “We hold our members nationwide to certain moral standards,” the society said.