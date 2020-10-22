DNA analysis leads to arrest of man over alleged rape of woman 8 years ago

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police used a DNA analysis in the arrest of a 35-year-old man over the alleged rape of a woman in Katsushika Ward nearly a decade ago, reports TBS News (Oct. 22).

In October 2012, Koji Narikezawa, a company employee, broke into the residence of the woman, then 20, while she slept.

After punching the woman in the face, the suspect is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

The woman suffered injuries that required one week to heal, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of rape resulting in injury, Narikezawa admitted to the allegations. “I passed in front of the apartment about a month before [the incident],” the suspect said. “She was my type.”

In March of this year, Narizawa was sent to prosecutors for trespassing into a restricted area while fishing.

An analysis of a DNA sample from Narikezawa as a part of that investigation proved to be a match for evidence found on the victim’s clothing in the Katsushika case, police said.