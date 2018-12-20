DJ among 6 nabbed for possession of marijuana

TOKYO (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested six persons, including a DJ, over the alleged possession of marijuana in Tokyo earlier this month, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 20).

On December 10, police entered the residence of Juri Kido, located in Machida City, and found her to be in possession of a plastic bag containing an unspecified amount of marijuana.

Police suspect that Kido, who also goes by the name DJ Juri, purchased the contraband from 49-year-old Hiroaki Shibata, a resident of the town of Minamiizu, Shizuoka.

Kido surfaced as a suspect during an investigation into Shibata that was conducted by Shizuoka police and the Kanto Narcotics Control Department. Police have also arrested five other male and female customers of Shibata, who is also in custody on drug-related charges.