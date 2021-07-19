Director of association for recuperating sex offenders suspected of raping 7 women

OSAKA (TR) – The director of an association that helps recuperating sex offenders in Osaka City is suspected of raping seven women he met online, police have revealed, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 18).

On July 8, Manabu Matsumoto, 48, is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman in her 20s. “I’ll distribute your personal information,” he reportedly threatened while carrying out the crime.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse on Sunday, Matsumoto denied the allegations. “Since she signed a pledge to be a sex slave, there was consent [for sex],” the suspect said.

The suspect was sent to prosecutors on Monday.

Matsumoto is the director of Sanagi no Ki, a general incorporated association in Osaka City’s Kita Ward that works to assist in the recuperation of sex offenders so as “to protect future victims,” according to its web site.

Matsumoto met several women on a dating app while using the name Uzushio Sensei. During exchanges through the app, he promised them large sums of money under an arrangement known as enjo kosai, or compensated dating.

He also had them send nude videos and photos of their driver’s licenses in advance of their meetings. Each of them also had to sign the aforementioned pledge, police said.

Six other women have come forward to report being a victim of a man going by the name of Uzushio Sensei online. The investigation is ongoing.