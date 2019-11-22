Dentsu exec. not prosecuted for assault at Rugby World Cup match

KANAGAWA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 51-year-old male employee of advertising giant Dentsu Inc. over the alleged assault of a security guard at a Rugby World Cup match last month, reports TBS News (Nov. 21).

At around 10:15 p.m. on October 13, Jun Yoshino, then the head of a newspaper division, allegedly slapped the male guard, 21, in the face at International Stadium Yokohama following the match between Japan and Scotland.

The guard was not hurt in the incident, the Kohoku Police Station said previously.

Yoshino, who was reportedly drunk at the time, denied the allegations upon his arrest. “I did not slap [him],” the suspect was quoted by police. He was released two days later.

On Thursday, prosecutors with the Yokohama District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Yoshino. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

After the incident, Yoshino was transferred from the newspaper division to the human relations department.