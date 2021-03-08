 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Dentist accused of raping woman in hospital arrested in second case

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 8, 2021

HIROSHIMA (TR) – A dentist in custody over the alleged rape of a woman has been further accused in a second case, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 8).

In the latest case, Tomohisa Okura, 41, allegedly caressed the buttocks of a woman in her 20s inside a hospital on November 19, 2020.

Upon his arrest, Okura admitted to the allegations, polce said.

Okura lives in Miyoshi City. In January, police first accused him of raping another woman, also aged in her 20s, inside a hospital.

Police are investigating whether Okura has repeatedly targeted women for sex-related crimes.

