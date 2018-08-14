Dentist accused of molesting female college student

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male dentist over the alleged molestation of a 20-year-old female college student in Ota Ward earlier this year, reports Nikkan Sports (Aug. 13).

On the night of April 25, Yuji Hamada, 35, chased the woman down as she pedaled a bicycle home on a road in the ward. He then allegedly fondled her chest and shoulders.

During the incident, the woman was knocked to the ground. However, she was not hurt, according to the Kamata Police Station.

Hamada, who has been accused of indecent assault, denies the allegations. “Since I was under the influence of alcohol at the time, I do not recall [the matter},” the suspect was quoted by police.

Hamada emerged as a person of interest in the case for police after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area.