Denki Groove’s Pierre Taki released on bail

TOKYO (TR) – Musician Pierre Taki, one half of the synth-pop duo Denki Groove, on Thursday was released on bail of 4 million yen after he was indicted earlier this week over the alleged use of cocaine.

“Because of my anti-social behavior, I, Pierre Taki, caused trouble and concern for a great number of people,” said Taki, who was wearing a black suit and tie, upon his release, according to Fuji News Network (Apr. 4). “I’m really sorry.”

On March 12, the Kanto Narcotics Control Department searched the Setagaya Ward residence of the 51-year-old Taki, whose real first name is Masanori. No drugs were found, but a subsequent analysis of the urine of the musician provided a positive result for cocaine.

Upon his arrest for violating the Narcotics Control Law, Taki admitted to the allegations. “I used cocaine at my residence and at other places I’ve rented in the capital,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Prosecutors indicted Taki over the alleged use of cocaine on Tuesday. Thereafter, Sony Music Artists Inc. cancelled its contract with the musician.

Denki Groove formed in 1989. Taki also regularly appears in a number of dramas for public broadcaster NHK, including this year’s fictional series “Idaten.” He also was the Japanese voice of the character Olaf in the hit animation “Frozen.”

Since Taki’s arrest, a number of entertainment companies have terminated projects involving the musician. As well, several Denki Groove performances have been cancelled.