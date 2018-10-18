‘Delivery health’ business brought Thai women to Japan to work as prostitutes

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a commercial sex (fuzoku) business that is believed to have brought Thai women to Japan as tourists for work as prostitutes, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 11).

On October 9, three Thai women employed at Shinjuku Manaza, a so-called “delivery health” business, allegedly provided honban, or full sex, which is prohibited under the Anti-Prostitution Law, to three men, aged in their 30s to 50s, in hotels in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward.

Kazuo Yoshimoto, the 52-year-old manager of Shinjuku Manaza, denies the allegations. Two Thai women employed by the business who were also arrested in the case admit to the allegations, police said.

Beginning in October of last year, Yoshimoto began serving as manager of Shinjuku Manaza. He then began bringing Thai women into the country on short-term visas as tourists. Through this month, the business is believed to have accumulated 100 million yen in sales.

Police have also arrested four Thai women, aged between 23 and 25, for violating the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act regarding prohibited employment.

Police are now investigating whether Yoshimoto utilized a contact in Thailand to recruit the women.