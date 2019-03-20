Tokyo: Teenage girl used 18 bank cards, 99 ATM withdrawals in ¥100 million swindle

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a teenage girl over the alleged swindle of 100 million yen from an elderly woman last year, reports Kyodo News (Mar. 19).

According to the Ikebukuro Police Station, the girl, then a 19-year-old resident of the town of Ami, Ibaraki Prefecture, allegedly used 18 bank cards fraudulently obtained from the victim to withdraw that total amount from her accounts between August 10 and 13.

In carrying out the crime, the girl visited ATM machines inside banks and convenience stores at various locations in the capital make a total of 99 withdrawals.

The girl, who has been accused of fraud, admits to the allegations. “I wanted money to play around,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The girl is a suspected member of a fraud ring. “The withdrawn money was put in a designated coin-operated locker,” the suspect also said. As well, lockers were used for her to receive the cards.

The girl has been arrested and sent to prosecutors in three other cases. In November of last year, police searched her residence as a part of another fraud investigation and found the woman’s bank cards. The 100 million yen has not been located, police said.