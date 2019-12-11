Defense academy student accused of raping elementary school girl

KANAGAWA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectual Police on Monday arrested a male student at the National Defense Academy of Japan (NDA) over the alleged rape of an elementary school girl earlier this year, reports the Asahi Shimbun> (Dec. 9).

Between the morning and afternoon of November 4, Hayato Tanaka brought the girl to a hotel in Kure City, Hiroshima Prefecture and is alleged to have engaged in sex with her while knowing she was under the age of 13.

Tanaka, who has been accused of coerced intercourse, admits to the allegations, police said.

NDA is a military academy that trains students for the three branches of the Japan Self-Defense Forces.

Tanaka, a first lieutenant studying science and engineering at the NDA campus in Yokosuka City, Kanagawa, met the girl through a social-networking service, police said.

“The arrest of a student is truly regrettable,” said Ryosei Kokubun, the principal of the academy. “After learning the facts [of the case], we will deal with [the matter] strictly. We will also endeavor to provide guidance to all students.”