Deceased police officer suspected in ¥85 million theft not prosectuted

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a deceased police officer who was suspected in the theft of 85 million yen from a police station in Hiroshima City three years ago, reports Nippon News Network (Mar. 11).

In May, 2017, a staff member in the accounting section on the first floor the Hiroshima-Chuo Police Station noticed that a total of 85.72 million yen in cash was missing from a safe. The money had been seized as evidence in a fraud case in three months before.

After the disappearance of the cash, police questioned Yuzuru Wakimoto, 36, and searched his residence. He then took a leave of absence.

In September, 2017, Wakimoto was found dead in his residence. The cause of death was not revealed.

On February 14, papers on Wakimoto were sent to the Hiroshima District Public Prosecutors Office. On Wednesday, prosecutors announced the non-prosecution of the deceased suspect.

Investigative sources previously revealed that Wakimoto began working in the fraud division at the station two months before the disappearance of the cash.

During the investigation, police learned that Wakimoto had accumulated debts totaling around 93 million largely due to bets placed on horse racing.

Police also learned that Wakimoto used unknown sources to repay 81 million of that debt from March, 2017.