Decayed corpse found inside festival float in Nagoya

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of decayed corpse inside a festival float in Nagoya’s Minato Ward on Sunday, reports TV Asahi (June 10).

At around 8:30 a.m., a man inspecting festival floats parked beneath National Route 23 tipped off police after the finding the body, wrapped in a blue sheet, placed inside one of them.

According to officers arriving at the scene, the body was clothed in a jacket and pants, but the gender and approximate age of the person are not known due to the stage of decay.

The floats are to be used in a festival scheduled for next month. The last time the floats were checked was in February, police said.

Police will use the results of an autopsy scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death.