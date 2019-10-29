Dash cam footage shows suspected drunk driver hitting dump truck

FUKUOKA (TR) – Video footage captured a passenger vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver slamming into a dump truck in Asakura City last week, police said, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 28).

At just past 11:00 a.m. on October 24, the black van crossed the center line of a two-lane road and slammed head-on into the dump truck.

In the footage, taken from a dashboard camera aboard the dump truck, the van is shown weaving before it crosses the center line. It then strikes the truck, which slowed down, on the left side, wedging itself up against a residence.

“I stopped because I saw him coming,” the driver of the truck was quoted. “I was surprised because it all happened so quickly.”

According to police, an alcohol breath analysis given to the driver of the van, a 41-year-old resident of the town of Tachiaraimachi, gave a result that was four times the standard value.

“Through 2:00 a.m. that day, I drank 3 liters of alcohol at my home,” the man told police during voluntary questioning.

Police plan to send the man to prosecutors on suspicion of drunk driving by the of the month.