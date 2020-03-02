Dancer, 31, accused of appearing in AV flick with teen girl met online

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male dancer for allegedly appearing in an adult video production with an underage girl, reports TBS News (Mar. 2).

Last April, Shuko Masubuchi, 31, allegedly paid 60,000 yen to the girl, then 16, to engage in acts deemed obscene with him during filming at a hotel in Funabashi City, Chiba Prefecture.

“I didn’t know she was under 18,” police quoted Masubuchi, who has been accused of violating the Child Welfare Act.

According to police, Masubuchi met the girl via a social-networking service. Prior to the filming, she told the suspect that she was “under 18.”

Masubuchi is employed by a company based in Tokyo’s Minato Ward. He dances under the name Raggashucho.