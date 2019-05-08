Daito Bunka University student accused in ¥2.5 million swindle of elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a student at Daito Bunka University in connection with the alleged swindle of more than 2 million yen last year, reports Fuji News Network (May 1).

In December, the woman, aged in her 80s and living in Nakano Ward, was told over the telephone by a member of a fraud ring posing as her nephew that he “needed money to cover an expected happening.”

Thereafter, another member of the ring collected 2.5 million yen in cash from the woman at her residence. Upon the arrest of that member, he indicated to police that Shunsuke Akioka, 20, invited him to join the ring.

Police did not reveal whether Akioka admits to the allegations.

Police are now investigating whether Akioka invited other members to join the ring.