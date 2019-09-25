Couple accused of fatally beating roommate prior to double suicide

SHIZUOKA (TR) – A man and woman have been accused of beating their female roommate to death before they killed themselves earlier this year, police said on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 25).

According to the Kikugawa Police Station, the woman telephoned police from the apartment the three persons shared in Omaezaki City on the night of June 21. “[Our roommate] is not well,” she reportedly said.

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence transported the roommate to a hospital where she was confirmed dead. An examination of her body revealed bruises to the abdomen and at least one broken rib, police said.

After the incident, police sought the whereabouts of the man and woman. They were later found to have committed suicide at a park in nearby Kakegawa City.

The three persons, who are former colleagues, had apparently been living together in the apartment for several weeks before the incident, police said.

Police suspect that the pair fatally assaulted the roommate sometime in June before taking their lives. Papers on the couple have been sent to prosecutors on suspicion of manslaughter.