Corpse of woman found in Setagaya residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after a woman’s corpse was found inside a residence in Setagaya Ward on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 7).

At around 7:45 p.m., the male occupant of the residence, located in the Kinuta area, tipped off police about the woman. “A female acquittance is not moving,” he reportedly said.

Officers arriving at the residence found the woman, aged in her 30s, lying face-up on a futon in the living room with injuries to her face. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

The clothes she was wearing — including a skirt and sweater — had not been disturbed, police said.

Though it is believed that the woman is an acquaintance of the man, police are seeking to confirm her identity. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.